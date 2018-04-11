A view of Dodger Stadium on April 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The stadium will host the 2020 MLB All-Star Game. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

All the stars are closer.

Major League Baseball and the Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed on Wednesday that which we all new on Tuesday, when they announced that Dodger Stadium would host the 2020 MLB All-Star Game.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, Dodgers President and Chief Executive Officer Stan Kasten, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, as well as players Justin Turner and Kenley Jansen were all on hand for the announcement ceremony in centerfield on Wednesday morning.

"Major League Baseball is proud to bring the All-Star Game to Los Angeles and fans of the Dodgers in 2020," said Manfred. " As last year’s World Series demonstrated, Dodger Stadium remains one of our game’s classic ballparks, and it will be a perfect venue to showcase the very best of the National Pastime. I congratulate the Dodgers organization and the leaders of Los Angeles on putting together an outstanding bid to host the All-Star festivities."

"We’ve made no secret that bringing an All-Star Game back to Los Angeles was a priority for our ownership group, and we couldn’t be more excited for Dodger fans and to showcase Dodger Stadium and Los Angeles to a worldwide audience in 2020," added Kasten. "We’d like to thank Commissioner Rob Manfred, Mayor Eric Garcetti and Councilmember Gil Cedillo for their efforts to secure this premier sporting event for our community, which will benefit from baseball’s legacy youth programs for years to come."

"There’s no feeling quite like watching your favorite players take the field at the ballpark — and we can’t wait to welcome baseball’s best to Los Angeles for the 2020 All-Star Game," said Mayor Garcetti. "Dodger Stadium is a perfect destination for this summer tradition, and I look forward to sharing our city with fans from all over the world."

It's the first time the All-Star game returns to the City of Angels in 40 years, and to celebrate, the Dodgers brought back someone who was there for the Midsummer Classic in 1980, Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Vin Scully.

Scully narrated a video that played on the video boards at the Stadium, describing what it will be like when all the stars come to Hollywood in two years.

"This is more than steel, concrete, dirt and grass," says Scully in the video. "This is our home…and we can't wait."

The video will give you goosebumps and can be viewed below: