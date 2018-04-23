NBC LA Sports reporter Michael J. Duarte interviews Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler about a hot brown sandwich, his love of Skrillex, and who his celebrity crush is. (Published Monday, April 23, 2018)

Auston Matthews. LeBron James. The Beastie Boys.

These are just some of the best debut performances in history and now you can add a new name to that list:

Walker Buehler.

The Dodgers No. 1 rookie prospect pitched five scoreless innings and the Los Angeles hung on to defeat the Miami Marlins, 2-1, on Monday night for their third consecutive win.

Buehler was recalled prior to the game from Triple-A Oklahoma City where he was 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA with 16 strikeouts in three starts for the minor league club.

The Kentucky native lived up to the hype, allowing just four hits with three walks and five strikeouts in five shutout innings.

Buehler left with the lead, but did not factor in the decision after the Marlins tied the game late.

Enrique Hernandez provided the offensive punch for the Dodgers with a solo shot off Jarlin Garcia in the bottom of the fourth.

At the time, the home run was the Dodgers first hit and run of the game off Garcia.

Garcia was equally as good as Buehler, allowing one run on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in six strong innings.

Garcia has 1.00 ERA in five games (three starts) for the Fish this season.

Hernandez not only carried a big stick, but he flashed the leather as well in a rare start at shortstop.

Buehler was five outs away from his first Major League win as a starter, but the Marlins scratched a run across against J.T. Chargois in the top of the 8th.

Chargois hit Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto to start the inning, and then an error on a forceout by Austin Barnes allowed him to advance to second. Two pitches later, Brian Anderson singled up the middle to tie the game at 1-1.

Chris Taylor led off the 8th inning with a double down the left field line and scored three batters later on a sacrifice fly from Cody Bellinger to recapture the lead.

Josh Fields entered the game in the ninth for his first save of the season. Kenley Jansen was not available after pitching on Saturday and Sunday.

The Dodgers have defeated the Fish five straight times dating back to last season.

Up Next:

LHP Dillon Peters is projected to start on Tuesday against RHP Kenta Maeda for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10PM PST.

