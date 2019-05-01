Walt Disney Family Museum to Fête a Very Special Mouse

You know the Mickey Mouse silhouette almost as well as you know your own visage. But if you were to see a single Mickey ear, or even his cute nose, would you know the icon? Surely you would, we'll wager, for few characters have achieved the planet-wide fame of Walt Disney's bestie. To celebrate this major mousedom, The Walt Disney Family Museum will present a huge new exhibition called "Mickey Mouse: From Walt to the World."



The mega display, which boasts over 400 Mickey-related items, will be on view at the San Francisco museum from May 16 through Jan. 6, 2020. The guest curator? Andreas Deja, the legendary Disney artist behind so many iconic characters. Mr. Deja put together the large-scale show in partnership with co-curator Michael Labrie.



Are you a Mickey maven? Still basking in the gleeful glow of his 90th anniversary celebrations? This is your next must-do, if you want to show your true Mickey-sweet spirit.