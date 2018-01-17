Warm Up Over a Free Cup of Chili at Philippe's

The annual winter-sweet giveaway returns on Tuesday, Jan. 23. How to score such a savory stew? Be one of the first 500 people, starting at 10:30 in the morning, and purchase a sandwich at the French Dip landmark.

What to Know Tuesday, Jan. 23, with purchase of sandwich

First 500 customers

The giveaway begins at 10:30 a.m.

Chili is one of those eat-it-all-day-long foodstuffs, and it has always been this way, since beans and meat were first swirled together in a tomato-luscious broth, and it shall always be this way, for chili in the morning fortifies and chili at night comforts.

And that is that.

But whether you prefer your chili on an omelet at dawn, or slurp a few spoonfuls, to allay the growlies, before bed, you'll probably at least nod your head, in agreement, over the following: Free chili rules.

And free chili, in the wintertime, served at a classic landmark, rules a bit more, especially when the winter in question has been a bit warm, and dry, and we're nostalgically searching for those hearty hallmarks that help give the cooler season some of its familiar snap.

Phillipe the Original and Dolores Chili will deliver that winter-perfect warmer, for free, to 500 lucky early-arrivers on Tuesday, Jan. 23. It's the annual chili giveaway event the beloved House o' French Dips, and it all begins at 10:30 in the morning.

Which is the exact time between when we like our chili omelets and when we like our chili cheeseburgers.

But this chili will be in a cup, maybe with a little cheese, or with some onions to lend crunch-a-bility, or with beans, or without, depending on your preference.

Here's the big line-up of asterisks to tell you something important about this delightful deal: ***You'll need to purchase a sandwich to nab that free cup of chili.***

End asterisks.

Which many people do anyway at the Alameda Street restaurant, every day, as the place is a famous force of amazing French-Dip-a-tude, be that French Dip turkey, pork, beef, pastrami, or lamb. Or ham. Yum.

Let us also add another much-deserved "yum" for that fiery, at-the-table mustard. Yum.

Thus if you like a cup of chili alongside your (paid for) French Dip, you can find one, for free, on Jan. 23, if you're one of the first 500 people.

Read all, on getting your voucher, and how the partnership between Dolores Chili and Philippe the Original extends back decades, to the 1970s.

Consider Free Chili Day to be a celebration of those strong ties, of great companies working together, of flavorful, tummy-warming stews, and of how well a French Dip, of any sort, slathered in hot mustard, pairs well with a bean-laden, or not-bean-laden, chili.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations