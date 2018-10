Love Tim Burton? Would you eek over the costumes of Lydia Deetz, Barbara and Adam Maitland from "Beetlejuice?"

Perhaps you're the type who loves the chill running down your neck as you spot Pennywise the Dancing Clown popping out from the gutter?

Hold onto your paper boats and take a tour through these scream-worthy shots of five mazes from some of Warner Bros. famously frightening horror films.