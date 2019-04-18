Clippers in a Familiar Place, Trail Warriors by 31 Points in Game 3 - NBC Southern California
Clippers in a Familiar Place, Trail Warriors by 31 Points in Game 3

After completing the greatest comeback in NBA postseason history, by erasing a 31-point deficit in Game 2 of their first round series with the Golden State Warriors, the Clippers once again trailed by 31 points in the third quarter of Game 3.

By Michael Duarte

Published 12 minutes ago

    Harry How/Getty Images
    Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to his third foul against the LA Clippers during Game Two of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    The Los Angeles Clippers found themselves in familiarly territory in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs. 

    After completing the greatest comeback in NBA postseason history, by erasing a 31-point deficit in Game 2 of their first round series with the Golden State Warriors, the Clippers once again trailed by 31 points in the third quarter of Game 3. 

    Can lightning strike twice for the Clippers? Will the Warriors learn from their collapse in Game 2? 

