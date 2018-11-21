LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers recognizes the fans after the Cleveland Cavaliers honored James during a time-out during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on November 21, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron, this is for you.

LeBron James returned to his Ohio roots on Wednesday night as an opponent of the Cavaliers for the first time in five years.

Unlike his return eight years prior as a member of the Miami Heat, James returned to Cleveland as a champion, as Ohio's native son that returned "The Land," back to the Promise Land.

Now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, James received a standing ovation during pregame introductions, the first time he touched the ball, and then again during a first quarter tribute video played at Quickens Arena during a timeout in the first quarter.

The video showed highlights of James second stint of his career in Cleveland, championship moments, and his work in the community with his I Promise school.

"Thank you for what you did on the court," the titles of the video read. "But we all know it's bigger than basketball."

Knowing LeBron, he loved the recognition of his school and his off the court work in the community, as he is very proud of both efforts.

On the court, the worst team in the NBA (the Cavaliers), played near-perfect basketball in the first half, and led the Lakers 52-49 at halftime. They did not commit a single turnover in the first half, the first team in the NBA to do that this season.