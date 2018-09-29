Watch: Joc Pederson Sets Dodgers Single Season Record for Leadoff Homers - NBC Southern California
Watch: Joc Pederson Sets Dodgers Single Season Record for Leadoff Homers

Watch the video of Joc Pederson's record-breaking leadoff home run agains the San Francisco Giants on Saturday afternoon at AT&T Park.

By Michael Duarte

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
    Joc Pederson #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with third base coach Chris Woodward #45 after hitting a lead-off home run in the top of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on September 29, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Joc Pederson is the leadoff hitter you always wanted.

    The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder homered in the first at-bat of Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park to set the franchise record for most leadoff homers in a single season with eight.

    Pederson punished a 1-2 curveball from right-hander Dereck Rodriguez into the Levi's Landing area in left field to give the left-handed slugger his eighth leadoff homer of the 2018 season and 11th of his career.

    Pederson surpassed Davey Lopes 1979 mark of seven leadoff homers in a single season to set a new Dodgers franchise record.

    A victory would clinch a postseason berth for the Boys in Blue for the sixth consecutive season.

     

