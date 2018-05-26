The Black Mamba might not be shattering the dreams of opposing players on the court anymore, but he's making dreams come true off the court.

Recently retired Los Angeles Lakers superstar, and future Hall of Famer, Kobe Bryant, surprised a six-year old boy battling epilepsy and his family on the show The View earlier this week.

The incredible story is about Bryson Thompson, a young boy with epilepsy that causes him to have over 100 seizures a day.

The Thompson family discovered their son's heartbreaking diagnosis when he was playing in the back yard with his hold brother, Brock.

"Brock came running in and said 'Bryson fell and he's not getting up,'" said Bryson's mother to Whoopi Goldberg and other hosts on the show. "And so I ran around the counter and I could see that Bryson was face down and wasn't moving, and I really thought that we, at that point, had already lost him. And he had a 15-minute long seizure."

The Thompson family now does the best they can to manage Bryson's seizures that occur everyday, including limiting his time at school to just a few hours a day and constant daily naps to rest his brain. They even received support from the nonprofit organization, Jack's Helping Hand, that gives assistance to children with cancer and other special needs.

The organization gifted Bryson an epilepsy helmet, and older brother Brock thought it would be a good idea to give back to the nonprofit by asking athletes for signed memorabilia to auction off with all the proceeds going to Jack's Helping Hand.

The Thompson's have already gathered a fairly good amount of memorabilia already, but The View added to the collection with signed helmets and jerseys from Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr., Aaron Rodgers, and Peyton Manning.

After the family saw the signed memorabilia, Whoopi Goldberg placed a call on-air to Kobe Bryant asking him if he could sign a jersey for her. Bryant responded by saying he could do one better, and then he walked onto the set leaving the Thompsons and the audience in awe.

"We all have a responsibility to each other, to help one another," Bryant said after dishing out teary hugs to the Thompsons. "If you have the opportunity to do that, it's our responsibility as people to help one another. It's as simple as that."

The emotional video of the entire segment via The View can be seen below: