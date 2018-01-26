Walmart was set to face a discrimination lawsuit Friday after a woman represented by Gloria Allred claimed African American hair products were locked behind glass at a California store.

Famed attorney Allred held an afternoon news conference Friday.

The woman said she was discriminated against based on her race at a Walmart located at 1800 N. Perris Blvd. in Perris on Jan. 12.

The woman claimed she went to a Walmart to buy beauty products and found the items used by African Americans were locked behind glass, according to a statement from Allred.

Allred said she was shocked that the hair and skin items were "segregated" while beauty products for other races were easily available to customers.

The woman, a mother of five, also said she was not allowed to touch the products until she purchased them, accompanied by an employee to the register.

The woman said she complained to the employee, who agreed with her, and said he complained about this before. He allegedly told her it was a directive from corporate, Allred said at the news conference.

Walmart did not immediately have a comment on the claims.