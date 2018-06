Police were searching the Glendale Galleria after a burglary suspect in a black BMW leading a pursuit pulled into the parking structure Wednesday afternoon.

The driver traveled to the Glendale area on surface streets after speeding and driving erratically on the 134 Freeway.

The driver apparently disappeared into a parking structure at the Glendale Galleria.

Refresh this page for updates.

WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases