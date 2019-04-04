Driver of White Utility Truck Leads High-Speed Chase, Bursts Through Train Crossing - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
San Gabriel Valley Chase
logo_la_2x
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Driver of White Utility Truck Leads High-Speed Chase, Bursts Through Train Crossing

At one point, the driver burst through a barricade blocking off a train crossing.

By Heather Navarro

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Watch Live Video From NBCLA.com

    The driver of a white utility truck leading a chase in the San Gabriel Valley area evaded officers by speeding through stop signs and red lights, and at one point even burst through a train crossing Thursday. 

    The driver was wanted for failing to yield at a traffic stop, authorities said.

    After swerving over a center divider and onto the wrong side of the road, the truck sped through the Monterey Park area, hitting 70 mph on Garfield Avenue just before 5 p.m.

    The driver merged briefly onto the 110 Freeway before getting back on surface streets, driving right through red lights. 

    At one point, the driver burst through a barricade blocking off a train crossing. 

    Amazingly, no other cars on the road had been hit. 

    Refresh this page for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices