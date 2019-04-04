Driver of White Utility Truck Leads High-Speed Chase, Bursts Through Train Crossing

The driver of a white utility truck leading a chase in the San Gabriel Valley area evaded officers by speeding through stop signs and red lights, and at one point even burst through a train crossing Thursday.

The driver was wanted for failing to yield at a traffic stop, authorities said.

After swerving over a center divider and onto the wrong side of the road, the truck sped through the Monterey Park area, hitting 70 mph on Garfield Avenue just before 5 p.m.

The driver merged briefly onto the 110 Freeway before getting back on surface streets, driving right through red lights.

At one point, the driver burst through a barricade blocking off a train crossing.

Amazingly, no other cars on the road had been hit.

