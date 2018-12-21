Water Main Break Floods Several Blocks in South Los Angeles

Residents watched from doorsteps as water flooded a widespread part of South Los Angeles Friday Dec. 21, 2018. The water gushed from a broken water main for hours. (Published 29 minutes ago)

Water surrounded homes and partially submerged vehicles Friday morning due to a water main break that flooded several blocks of South Los Angeles.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed a pickup and other vehicles partially submerged and homes surrounded by water gushing from the break near Main and East 55th Street. The intersection was one of several that flooded between 55th Street and Florence Avenue.

A sinkhole appeared to have opened near the source of the break, reported at about 5:30 a.m. Los Angeles firefighters were at the scene of the break, helping residents to safety as water lapped at a home's front steps.

Photos: South Los Angeles Streets Flood Due to Water Main Break

Water continued to flow from the pipe at about 8 a.m.

"Crews are on scene working to shut off the water and we will provide updates as soon as we can," the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said in a tweet.

It was not immediately clear how many customers were affected.