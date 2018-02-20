A driver was freed Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 after his car got stuck in a water main break flood in Hollywood.

Tow truck drivers removed a car Tuesday that was partially underwater after a water main break was reported in Hollywood.

The water flooded the intersection of Odin Street and Cahuenga Boulevard, causing the streets to shut before the morning commute. About two to three feet of water gushed through the area.

The driver of a black Dodge Charger was stalled in the water, which flooded his engine after he turned at a curve. He said it was so dark outside that he thought he could drive through what looked like just a few inches of water.

Residents began to report the flooding just before 2:30 a.m.

Officials said water has stopped flowing, but expect the area to remain closed for several hours until it is cleaned up.



