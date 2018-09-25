 Photos: Water Floods Underground Carport in Van Nuys - NBC Southern California
Photos: Water Floods Underground Carport in Van Nuys

By Jonathan Lloyd

2 hours ago

Water from a broken pipe left cars partially submerged when it flowed into an underground carport in Van Nuys.

Water gushed from an 8-inch pipe at about 2 a.m. near Hazeltine Avenue and Hart Street. Video from the scene showed at least two cars submerged in an underground parking area.

