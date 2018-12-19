Way Rad: Bear Mountain Adventure Academy Opens

Have a young aspiring skier that's ready to begin the ski life? This new "one-stop shop" has everything families need to get snowing, er, get going on the fun process.

What to Know Dec. 22 Grand Opening

"One-stop shop for families with children ages 5-12"

A pizza place, a coffee bar, and more relax-ready opportunities inside

The weeks or days or hours leading up to an exciting but potentially daunting activity shouldn't be stressful or daunting in their own right.

After all, if the run-up is full of hurdles, getting to doing the thing you'd like to do might seem just too dang difficult.

But when that thing is learning to ski, and spending hours with your family out on a mountain on a crisp winter day, and looking forward to a life full of schussing, the end result is worth it, for so many lovers of cold-weather sport.

And making the run-up segment easier, less stressful, and fully surmountable?

The brand-new, just-opened, super-shiny $3.3 million Bear Mountain Adventure Academy, at "Southern California's largest ski and snowboard beginner area," near Big Bear.

The freshly completed facility is devoted to getting new-to-the-sport skiers and boarders out on the snow, with a focus on kids and families, specifically kids ages 5 to 12.

The "one-stop shop" at the academy is all about "... streamlining the entire process from rentals to lesson, allowing for less time spent in line and more time on the slopes."

Can you find sustenance inside, in the fam-nice form of pizza? You bet, and wood-fired pies at that, at Flat Bottom Dough. There's also a place to enjoy a coffee or cocktail.

If this was the winter you'd hoped your tots could begin to learn to ski, Bear Mountain Adventure Academy is the place to begin the pole, we mean whole, journey.

The official grand opening? Be there on Saturday, Dec. 22 for the frosty fun.

