What to Know Mark Rojas suffered third-degree burns on over 60 percent of his body during an apartment fire in Santa Ana on July 11

Authorities believe the fire was started intentionally and have launched an arson investigation

Rojas' family has set up a GoFundMe page to help offset medical costs, as Mark does not have insurance

A family is in crisis as their 30-year-old son remains in a hospital with third degree burns on over 60 percent of his body. He was hurt in a fire a couple of weeks ago in Santa Ana.

And investigators say the fire was no accident. How the fire started is still unknown, who started it doesn't seem to matter to the Rojas family. Their son is slowly recovering.

He could spend weeks in the burn center.

"We were heartbroken, sad, in tears," said his father, Jose Rojas, who drove four hours from Visalia to be with his son to support him at his hospital bedside.

The early morning blaze July 11 was set by someone on purpose. It spread from one apartment to another at the Saddleback Lodge. Residents ran through flames and smoke to get out.

A 30-year old woman was burned on her feet. The Red Cross had to find new homes for 18 people who could not return. Now the Rojas family is trying to help their son recover as well.

He has no insurance and when he does leave the hospital will be starting over.

"We'll do anything for our boy. He's our baby. No matter how old he's still our baby."

Rojas is heavily sedated but he managed to turn his head and open his eyes. He's had multiple skin grafts.

One person was detained at the crime scene, but is being held on an unrelated charge.