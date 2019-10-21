Weather Conditions May Cause More Power Shut Offs - NBC Southern California
Weather Conditions May Cause More Power Shut Offs

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    SoCal Edison

    As current weather conditions increase concerns over fire danger, parts of the Southern California Edison territory are considering more Public Safety Power Shutoffs. With the recent Saddleridge fire, among others, gusty wind conditions pose a threat to areas prone to fires.

    Here are some of the communities that may be affected.

    Possible power shut off due to PSPS:

    Los Angeles County (1,762 customers)

    • Unincorporated areas including Castaic.

    Orange County (2,433 customers)

    San Bernardino County (5,751 customers)

    Santa Barbara County (2,898 customers)

    Ventura County (4,439 customers)

