Weather Conditions May Cause More Power Shut Offs

As current weather conditions increase concerns over fire danger, parts of the Southern California Edison territory are considering more Public Safety Power Shutoffs. With the recent Saddleridge fire, among others, gusty wind conditions pose a threat to areas prone to fires.
Here are some of the communities that may be affected.
Possible power shut off due to PSPS:
Los Angeles County (1,762 customers)
- Unincorporated areas including Castaic.
Orange County (2,433 customers)
San Bernardino County (5,751 customers)
- San Bernardino
- Fontana
- Unincorporated areas of Etiwanda, Grapevine Canyon, San Sevaine Flats, Devils Canyon, Serrano Village, Kendall Map 1, Kendall Map 2, University Map 1, University Map 2, Cajon, Arrowhead Farms, North Park, and Hudson
Santa Barbara County (2,898 customers)
- Santa Barbara Map 4
- Carpinteria
- Unincorporated areas including Gaviota, Jalama Beach, Montecito, Summerland
Ventura County (4,439 customers)
- Ventura Map 1, Ventura Map 2, Moorpark, Simi Valley and Ojai
- Unincorporated areas of Ventura County, Santa Susana