Flood Warning Issued for Part of Ventura County

Flash flood warnings were issued Monday afternoon for parts of Southern California.

Heavy rain and pea-sized hail are possible from a cell that prompted a flash flood warning for northern Ventura County. The warning is in effect until 5 p.m.

Another cell produced a flash flood warning in southern Riverside County and part of San Diego County.

Flash flood warnings mean flooding is imminent in the warning area.

Smaller cells in the Southern California mountains and deserts led to flash flood watches. A watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding in flood-prone areas.