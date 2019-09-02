Flood Warning Issued for Part of Ventura County - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Channel Islands Boat Fire
Flood Warning Issued for Part of Ventura County

Smaller cells in the Southern California mountains and deserts led to flash flood watches

By Jonathan Lloyd and David Biggar

Published 58 minutes ago

    Flash flood warnings were issued Monday afternoon for parts of Southern California.

    Heavy rain and pea-sized hail are possible from a cell that prompted a flash flood warning for northern Ventura County. The warning is in effect until 5 p.m.

    Another cell produced a flash flood warning in southern Riverside County and part of San Diego County.

    Flash flood warnings mean flooding is imminent in the warning area.

    Smaller cells in the Southern California mountains and deserts led to flash flood watches. A watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding in flood-prone areas.

