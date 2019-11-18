Here's When to Expect Rain and Plummeting Temperatures This Week in Southern California - NBC Southern California
Here's When to Expect Rain and Plummeting Temperatures This Week in Southern California

After a few locations get close to record highs early this week, temperatures will plummet by about 30 degrees in some areas

By Jonathan Lloyd and Shanna Mendiola

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Rain is expected to being late Tuesday and continue through early Thursday.

    • After a few locations get close to record highs early this week, temperatures will plummet by about 30 degrees.

    • Dry conditions and warmer temperatures are in Friday's forecast.

    The first rainfall of the season is expected this week when two storm systems converge over Southern California. 

    There won't be much rain -- less than an inch is expected in Los Angeles County --  but it will be enough to make for a wet morning drive on Wednesday. Rain is expected to being late Tuesday and continue through early Thursday. 

    "We have a system to our south and one to our north," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola. "They're going to come together and bring us that chance across the area."

    About an inch of rain is possible in Orange County and the Inland Empire. Expect less in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

    And, say good-bye to the summer-like temperatures. After a few locations get close to record highs early this week, temperatures will plummet by about 30 degrees in some areas. Highs will be in the 60s for lower elevations, and temperatures in the mountains will be cold enough for the first snow accumulations of the season.

    Dry conditions are expected by Friday.

