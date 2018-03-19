What could be the strongest storm of the season is headed toward Southern California. Belen De Leon has the forecast for Monday March 19, 2018. (Published 4 hours ago)

AM Forecast: Get Ready, a Strong Storm is on the Way

What to Know After a dry Monday, expected periods of prolonged rainfall in parts of Southern California

The system has the potential to bring the highest rainfall totals of the season

Some of the heaviest rainfall is expected in San Gabriel Mountain foothill aras

What could be the strongest storm of the season is tapping into subtropical moisture and taking aim at Southern California, raising the threat of flash flooding and debris flows.

The system building off the coast has the potential to bring the highest rainfall totals of the season to the region. The atmospheric river -- which acts like a conveyor belt of moisture -- is expected arrive Tuesday and last through Thursday night.

"We could see some light showers in Ventura County (Tuesday) morning, but it's not until the afternoon and evening when that rain becomes heavier," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "It starts to develop and becomes more widespread."

An estimated 36 hours of precipitation could add up to some significant rainfall amounts, approaching 4 to 6 inches in the foothills and 2 to 4 inches for coastal areas. The most rain is expected in the San Gabriel Mountains, and in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. The most critical period for wildfire burns areas is expected to be from early Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Santa Barbara County has issued pre-evacuation advisory for communities near areas burned by four recent wildfires. County emergency management director Rob Lewin aid based on the forecast the storm will be the most powerful since the Jan. 9 deluge that triggered massive and deadly debris flows in Montecito.

The rain will taper to showers Thursday afternoon with lingering scattered showers into Friday morning.



