A late-winter storm moving through Southern California early Friday forced road closures and evacuations.

The list below will be updated.

Road Closures

State Route 33: The mountain road is closed above Ojai near Fairview Road due to mud and debris.

Highway 192: Significant flooding was reported near the intersection of Highway 192 and East Valley Lane in the Santa Barbara area.

Evacuations

Santa Barbara County: Mandatory evacuations were issued Thursday for burn scar areas. Tens of thousands of residents in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Summerland, Montecito and Carpinteria were affected by the order. Those who live in areas under the mandatory evacuation were ordered to leave their homes by 6 p.m.

Ventura County: Voluntary evacuations were issued for the areas of Matilija Canyon, Highway 33 at North Fork, the Vista fire burn area and Nye Road. Those evacuations were expected to expire around 7 a.m.