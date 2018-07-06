Summer's First Heat Wave is About to Shatter Records

The first heat wave of summer will bring record heat and temperatures well above 100 degrees for the San Fernando Valley and inland Southern California.

Records are about to fall in Oxnard, Camarillo, Woodland Hills, downtown LA, Burbank, Long Beach, Newport Beach, Riverside, high desert areas and other locations. Friday marks the heat wave's second -- and warmest -- day with temperatures climbing into a sizzling afternoon.

"The worst of it will be today, but we've got some hot temperatures again tomorrow," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola.

A red flag warning, signifying a high risk of wildfire, will be in effect in several areas. The warning went into effect at 3 a.m. in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation area and the Santa Clarita Valley because of gusty north winds, high temperatures and low humidity -- 2-6 percent this morning, expected to rise to 7-12 percent Saturday. These areas will also experience winds of 15-25 miles per hour with 35 mph gusts -- 40 mph in the Santa Monicas.

The warning will expire at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Also in effect is an excessive heat watch everywhere in Los Angeles County, including the San Gabriel and Santa Monica Mountains; the San Fernando, San Gabriel, Santa Clarita, Pomona and Antelope valleys; Catalina, Los Angeles County beach cities, metropolitan Los Angeles, the downtown area and the Hollywood Hills. Highs expected in those areas include the 80s to mid 90s along the coast; the mid 90s to 105 in interior coastal areas; 95 to 107 in the mountains; and 105 to 112 in the valleys.

A strong upper level high pressure system is causing heat to build significantly across the region.