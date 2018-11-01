Watch: Prius Surfs Downhill in Rushing Mudslide

A Prius caught one of the powerful waves of mud that washed down Country Club Drive Tuesday in Burbank after a winter storm slammed Southern California with downpours that triggered flash floods. Firefighters did not find the driver, but said they did not receive any reports of injuries in the slide, which blocked streets and forced people out of their homes in the hills above Burbank. (Published 4 hours ago)

