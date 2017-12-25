One Last Stop for Santa: LAX

A busy night didn't keep Santa from making a surprise early morning stop at LAX, where he handed out Teddy bears and candy canes with help from airport police. Santa and his helpers visited terminals 1 through 7, greeting children who were traveling on Christmas Day. (Published Monday, Dec 25, 2017)

