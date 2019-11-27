Lancaster resident 58-year-old Mario Hernandez has been arrested in San Francisco in connection with targeting weddings and other events to steal items from guests.

A traveling thief who allegedly targeted weddings and other events to steal cell phones, purses, laptops and other items was captured Thursday at San Francisco International Airport, police said.

Mario Hernandez, 58, of Lancaster was taken into custody after airport police recognized him from a crime bulletin released by the San Francisco Police Department.

Hernandez is suspected of traveling between the Bay Area and Los Angeles to target the events starting in August of 2018. Other items he is suspected of stealing include wallets and credit cards, according to police.

Hernandez has been arrested using 21 different aliases dating back to 1980 and at the time of his arrest Thursday he had warrants in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Nevada.

Some of his recent aliases are Pedro Barcazar, Luis Amezquita-Torres and Pedro Ojeda, authorities confirmed.

Hernandez is charged with second degree burglary, grand theft and other charges.