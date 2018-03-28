Found: Missing Wedding Dress on 210 Freeway

A Riverside resident found a wedding gown on the side of the ride while driving along Highway 210.

Cathy Peters was driving along the 210 Freeway with a friend and her grandchildren when a flash of white caught her eye on the side of the road.

The mysterious item had Peters second-guessing what it was.

"I couldn’t believe it. A wedding dress on the side of the road?" said Peters.

The Riverside resident took the next exit, flipped her car around and pulled over on the side of the highway where the dress layed in a heap on the ground.

Peters found what appeared to be a fairly new ballgown and an accompanying veil still on a hanger.

She believes the dress was worn and must have flown out the window or from the back of a vehicle. The dress was nearly spotless, save for some makeup smudged on the inside of the gown.

"Women pay a lot of money for their wedding gowns, even if you're mad you don’t throw it out… Well, you might throw it at the groom," laughed Peters.

The good Samaritan tossed the dress in the back of her car and took to social media to find the unlucky bride. She even tried reaching out to the bridal shop where the dress was purchased from. However, they weren't keen on helping her locate its owner.

"There's a woman out there who I'm sure is heartbroken and figures it's gone forever," Peters said. "But it's not, we found it!"

Peters is determined to find the woman who has lost what she believes could be a valuable heirloom to pass on to her children.

The dress is a white, strapless ball gown with flower embroidery along the sweet-heart neckline and a lace-up back. The bottom of the dress is tiered with layers of chiffon.

If you have any information on the mystery bride with the missing wedding dress, contact NBC4 at tips@nbcla.com.

