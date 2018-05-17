Weekend: Bug Fair Buzzes into NHMLA

"OVER A MILLION SPECIES, One Bug Fair" is the tagline for this buzz-buzz bash, a weekend-long party that summons both the insect aficionados and many, many wee beasties and their many, many legs, eyes, and scientific stories. It's fascinating, no "eeks" required. The place? It spreads its wings at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles. The dates? Scurry there on May 19 and 20. Will the Bug Chefs be in the house? Please. This is one of the headline-makers of the 32-year-along festival, the chance to munch upon grasshoppers. When not munching and crunching, best admire the millipedes, the tarantulas, and all sorts of other low-to-the-ground, all-around stunners. Insects ahoy!

Venice Art Walk: It's billed as "Venice's most iconic event," and it definitely is one of the biggest ways, around town, to show others you care. Why? You'll be helping the Venice Family Clinic, which is all about helping to "... provide primary health care to people in need." Be in Venice on Sunday, May 20, from noon to 6 p.m., and take in a host of artists' studios, interactive workshops (a recent addition to the event), and a silent art auction. A $50 donation is recommended for the studio tours, but there's lots going on, from live art to a beer garden. Check it out, give back.

We Rise: Join in, give your attention, learn a lot, and whole-heartedly participate in this "10-day pop up festival of art and community-building," a festival devoted to "A More Just & Healthy Society." Spotlighting Mental Health Awareness Month, We Rise seeks to "... break stigmas around mental health" via a host of art displays, performances, and special events. A rally on Saturday, May 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 1726 N. Spring Street will feature Common, Las Cafeteras, and a starry line-up of artists. Want to find out more? Start here.

Royal Wedding: Whether you're sipping a cup of tea, raising a flute of bubbly, noshing on a scone or a cupcake, or simply tuning into what's happening at Windsor Castle on May 19, it's a huge weekend for royal watchers around Southern California. Beyond big, in fact, since the bride, Meghan Markle, grew up in our region. Where to see she and Prince Harry trade their vows and take their historic carriage ride? There are lots of ideas for Southern Californians who want to enjoy the royal spectacular while watching from Ms. Markle's hometown; eye them all now.

California Strawberry Festival: Shortcake isn't a sweet that we necessarily encounter on a daily, or even a weekly, basis, and that's too bad, but there's a way to make up for that deficit, once a year: Go to Oxnard and enter, with anticipation, the Build-Your-Own Strawberry Shortcake Tent. That's just one appetizing element of this long-runner of a fruit fest shebang, which also includes strawberry-focused contests, cute kid rides, and all sorts of foodstuffs that include the superstar berry (and some that don't). Ticket info is here; the dates are May 19 and 20, nom, nom, and nom.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations