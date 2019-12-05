Weekend: CicLAvia Pups by 'The Valley'

CicLAvia meets "The Valley": Bicycles and December? They're quite the tight traditional twosome. But it isn't all about racing to the tree to see what wicked wheels Santa Claus might have left you. There is, in fact, this mondo-merry, everyone's-invited, except-cars-aren't-invited, free-for-all, a celebration that will pedal through five miles of open streets on Sunday, Dec. 8. Strike that: We mean "street," as just a single major thoroughfare is in the spotlight this time. It's Sherman Way, meaning you can soak up all of the charms of Reseda, Winnetka, and Canoga Park. Oh yes, and this is the last CicLAvia of 2019, too.

The Coolest Craft Fairs: It's go time, and by that we mean that your dilly-dallying on the present-purchasing front has to dally no more. You'll need to find that fabulous goodie for your mom, your neighbor, the neighbor on the other side of your neighbor, and everyone else. Oh happy holly, there are craft fairs galore ahead to help you, and the artisans making clever tees, fun art, and everything-elses will be there to chat you up. There are a couple just ahead, on Dec. 7 and 8, at ROW DTLA and in Echo Park, too, with others following in mid-December. Read all and get shopping for the bespoke-iest gifts around.

Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights: You've lived in Southern California long enough to be 100% certain that some sparkly boats, done up in glittery bulbs, will take to the waters of select Golden State harbors in the coming days. But you have a hunch that these happenings happen closer to Christmas... don't they? Well, be stoked, for Dana Point is getting the glittery goings-on going on Dec. 6 with its annual on-the-water procession. It will happen over four nights, note, two Fridays and two Saturdays. Ready for vessels in all of their fripperies and feathers? We know you are. We all are.

Santa Diver in the House: So we all know that Santa and liquids are as tight as elves and striped socks. Mr. Kringle does love his cocoa, and his milk, too (as long as cookies are close). But did you know that the Jolly Old Elf is also a fan of salty water? Just look to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach in the coming days, and when we say "look to the aquarium," we're actually suggesting you keep your eyes on the Honda Blue Tavern. For Santa will be in the tank, feeding the sealife, at particular times. It's a different and definitely damp way to experience the joy that is Santa, glug glug.

Food and Drink Meet December: The twelfth month is the tastiest month, and while that might be a statement lovers of April or July will want to argue with, we'll let it stand for now. After all, the OC Taco Festival is happening at the OC Marketplace on Dec. 7, and, in Anaheim, on that very same day, there's a full on brew festival devoted to holiday and seasonal ales. And should you pop by Indio on Dec. 7 and 8? Oh merry masa, it's the International Tamale Festival, which every tamale maven knows in the way they know how to quickly de-husk their favorite foodstuff ever.

