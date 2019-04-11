Weekend: Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

Coachella: Have the "GoCo" painted on your back window in iridescent hues? Is your photo-worthy ensemble fashionably ensembled? Have you researched the foodie goodness, down to the talked-about taco you have to try? And have you decided whether you're catching Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, or Ariana Grande, or one of the other top-notch, buzzed-over acts? It's one of this Solar System's best-known sound shows, and it is here, in Indio, from April 12-14 and 19-21. Solar System? We'll go Milky Way on this one, actually.

The Great LA River Cleanup opens: How much trash is pulled out of our iconic waterway each spring, thanks to the efforts of thousands of volunteers? "Tons and tons" is a solid answer. Are you willing to wade in and/or roam various banks to pick up cans, plastic, and the random litter that makes the event's infamous "weird finds" pile? There are three consecutive Saturdays to join, with the first up on on April 13. Keep in mind that various parts of the river will be visited, depending on the day, so check first as to where you'll go when you pick when you're volunteering. (And thank you for pitching in.)

LA Times Festival of Books: How to experience hearing so many great authors talk about so many of their great characters, ideas, and stories? Get to USC on April 13 and 14 for this venerable, vivacious, and consistently colossal celebration of the written word, the spoken word, and wordy wonders in all of their marvelous forms. On the schedule for the 2019 event? Justine Batemen, Walter Mosley, Joyce Carol Oates, Attica Locke, Veronica Roth, and dozens of other stellar scribes will appear. Music, books to browse, books to purchase, and numerous page-turning pursuits fill out the weekend.

A Night to Remember: The Queen Mary is known for its ethereal and often otherworldly aura, especially after the sun sinks into the Pacific. But that aura will only grow more mysterious on the evening of Saturday, April 13 when magician Aidan Sinclair appears at "... a black-tie evening in honor of the RMS Titanic." A seven-course gourmet meal is but one part of the history-and-mystery soirée, which will also feature artifacts from the storied ship. Those items will be employed by Mr. Sinclair in a "haunting" way, via "paranormal illusions" that summon the ship's memory. Intrigued? Sail this way for more.

Dapper Day: The Happiest Place on Earth is also one of the best places on the planet to display the new dirndl you just bought, or boater hat, or parasol. That can happen most any day, but when the stylish Dapper Day swans along, you'll want to look your very top-notch-iest. That's on April 14, the Dapper Day Expo is on April 13 and 14 (at the Disneyland Hotel), and while you'll need a ticket to enter the theme parks, you can always stop by and sashay, for free, around Downtown Disney District. While vintage apparel reigns, this is really just about wearing your nicest feathers, whatever the era.

The Outlets at Orange Deal: And if you're looking to save a bit of cash during the weekend, note that this shopping center is offering a chance to score something a little nice. Have a pre-paid ticket to the parks or something to show you're going to the Expo (or went)? You can show it at Simon Guest Services at the center and score a $25 American Express Simon Giftcard. There are dining deals, too, for Dapper Day attendees, through April 14, so do inquire. This promotion isn't officially part of Dapper Day, but is close by, so read more.

