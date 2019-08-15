Weekend: Cool K-pop and Korean Cuisine Rock KCON

KCON LA: The Korean Wave has brought a bounty of great music, movies, and other pop cultural touchstones to audiences in recent years, and the vivacious vibe of Hallyu continues to grow stronger. Look to Staples Center, and this major gathering, which finds tens of thousands of fans ready to rock out at huge concerts, meet their idols, nosh on authentic Korean dumplings, desserts, and other delicious treats, and soak up the fan-strong vibe. There's an expo, too, Friday through Sunday, so make time between the shows to peruse oodles of terrific vendors. It's all happening, with Hallyu-happy spirit, through Aug. 18.

"Meet the Hollywoods": Of all the Hollywoods that are on the south side of the hills — East, West, and Hollywood main — do you fancy one in particular? Or love them all? You're not alone, if you answered the latter. But you've probably never spent time biking through all three communities, and probably definitely not on a main street that's been closed to cars. That's going to happen on Sunday, Aug. 18 when CicLAvia rolls through all three communities for several hours of biking, strolling, community-strengthening good-timing. It's all free, the Red Line stops at Hollywood & Highland, and Metro is presenting.

Festival Runway Fashion Show: You for sure know that the Pageant of the Masters is one quirky classic, but did you know that the Festival of Arts, which unfurls right next to the "stand still" spectacular, has its own quirky must-see? It's this annual sartorial strut, which features several designers creating haute couture-type outfits from recycled goods. That means you might admire a gown covered in discarded CDs or a jacket made from coffee filters. Even if you yourself don't start to dress in this manner, the message of sustainability is inspiring. Be there on Aug. 18, and, oh yes: Entry is free once you've paid your festival admission.

Labyrinth Masquerade: If you think that summertime is all about dressing down, in your casuals, and not thinking a thing about fripperies or fancy dresses, there is an August event so elaborate and ethereal that you may think you've slipped through some fairy portal. And should you twirl into the Millennium Biltmore LA on Aug. 16 and 17, you will have passed through a portal, one that welcomes those who dig dressing up in stunning, fantasy-centered creations. There shall be wings, and crowns, and the occasional goblin, and performative moments, and every beautiful gewgaw, at this two-night whimsy-rich revelry. Woodland inhabitants of SoCal, your dream gathering awaits.

Kids Food Fest: The start of the school year always inspires a number of family conversations based around eating, specifically healthy lunches that are packable, though the chats can be far-reaching. Ready to widen your tot's view on vittles and how he can make great choices? Kidspace Children's Museum is the place to be on Aug. 17 and 18, for a host of happenings that may stir hankerings. There's a cake walk, and the Balanced Plate Scavenger Hunt, MasterChef Junior contestants to cheer on, and several other eats-oriented activities. How to participate? Your admission to the Pasadena destination gets you into the foodie fun.

