Weekend: Easter Fun Hops into SoCal

Happy Easter, Southern California: Meeting the Easter Bunny? It's a big-ear'd deal, that's for sure, for many local tots. Find the famous fellow at Irvine Park Railroad, MainPlace Mall, South Bay Galleria, The Grove, The Americana at Brand, Los Angeles Zoo, Del Amo Fashion Center, Northridge Fashion Center, Underwood Family Farms, and several other hoppening spots (check with your local mall or nearby hotel to see if the rabbit is in). As for egg hunts? Kidspace Children's Museum, the Rose Bowl, The Arboretum, Redondo Beach, and Pershing Square are some of the majors. Note that almost all of the Easter events are taking place on Saturday, March 31, not Easter Day, so check date/details before you go.

The Bunny Museum: Will there be more eggs found at local egg hunts in the coming days or are there more rabbit-themed artifacts at this offbeat Altadena institution o' bunnydom? It's a hard question to answer, because there are shelves (and shelves and racks and more shelves) of bunny plates, bunny stuffed animals, bunny toys, and bunny games to see. Admission is eight dollars and, yes, a few furry residents are hopping around, so say hello to the museum's fluffy-tailed ambassadors. The bunny-est museum in the world is open on both Saturday and Sunday of Easter weekend.

The Museum of Selfies opens: Have you ever taken a selfie? As in, a photo of yourself, snapped while you hold your phone at arm's length? Have you taken a dozen selfies over the last decade or so, or a thousand? It's time to turn a lens on the oh-so-contemporary phenomenon, which is just what this pop-up, limited-time museum will do. It's in Glendale, it'll be there for two months, from April 1 through the end of May, and it contains a host of displays delving into bathroom selfies, car selfies, and such. Oh yeah, and the World's Longest Selfie Stick is there, too, oh yes it is, yep.

Blessing of the Animals: Your favorite critter already has his flowery bonnet lined up, or his colorful spring-hued t-shirt, and he is ready to join the queue, with you, for this very venerable tradition at Olvera Street. It takes place the day before Easter, Archbishop Jose Gomez is delivering the benedictions for each and every animal in line, and the host of furry cuties that show up (and scaly cuties and feathery cuties) is a heart-warmer. Also heart-warming? The Saturday, March 31 gathering is free. Time is 2 p.m. but you'll definitely want to arrive well ahead of that to find your place in line and to get your BFF settled and ready for the ceremonious sweetness.

Put an Egg on Everything Day: So many people'll be keeping the peepers peeled for eggs on the ground, but Smorgasburg LA will be alllll about the eggs on top of everything. Eggs are the foodie theme at the Sunday, April 1 eat-around-outside affair, which is rocking the theme of Put an Egg on Everything Day. It's also Family Day at the ROW DTLA market, which happens once a month, so round up everyone in the household for omelet-topped pad thai (mmm, from Sticky Rice) or a Croque Madame from Cheezus. Details on the delish expression of the holiday? Not even egging you on: They're right here.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations