Weekend: Elvis Fest Turns 20, Thank You Very Much

Elvis Festival: You still love the tunes of Elvis Presley, you love them tender 'n true, but where can you go to watch a line-up of beautifully costumed, well-coiffured, super-talented tribute artists pay homage to the eternal legend? Best roll your prize Caddie for Garden Grove, and this long-runner of a songfest, which turns 20 in 2019. A bevy of Elvises (Elvisii?) will be there, oh sweet yes. A A car show, too, will make the scene gleam, and other retro delights will festoon the day, like gold records festooned the King's one-of-a-kind career. Hubba hubba, it's happening on Aug. 25. It's free, too, unless you'd like to sit extra-close.

D23 Expo: First up, if you have a ticket or pass to this mega Mouse-tastic everything-Disney festival, hooray and hurrah. If not? Well, it is sold out, so keep that in mind before turning your pumpkin carriage for the Anaheim Convention Center. Inside the center, fans will be treated to sneak peeks, movie star cameos, and oodles of booths full of Disney collectibles, wearables, travel opportunities, and experiences. The Haunted Mansion will get some extra eerie attention, thanks to its recent 50th anniversary. Didn't snag a spot for this year's expo? Whistle a happy tune, for this fan favorite returns every two years.

DTLA Proud 2019: It's true that many California pride festivals take place during Pride Month, which is June. But this downtown to-do, which spreads out over three celebratory days, is all about that late August sunshine, and, of course, the city's lit-up skyscrapers by night. In fact, the concerts, social fun, and other happenings'll be right in the heart of those buildings, at Pershing Square, from Aug. 23-25. Friday is free, while Saturday and Sunday are ticketed (find more information here). On stage? Several get-dancing performers, and a host of DJs, too. Get the full rundown of this summer celebration of community and love now.

Brick Fest: Picturing a million LEGO bricks, all in one place? Bricks you can play with, alongside other lovers of the creative pursuit? That's really going to happen, at Pasadena Convention Center, on Aug. 24 and 25. Highlights include the chance to race a LEGO derby car down a long track, not to mention the nifty opportunity to contribute to a LEGO-lively mosaic. It's a true fan meet-up, one that encourages adding to larger LEGO projects, while also exploring your own ideas as you go. Tickets? So much easier to find than looking for that one red LEGO brick you swear you saw on the bottom of the bucket only last week.

80s Fest at the Original Farmers Market: A long-ago dream, based on some fruit-filled trucks, flowered at the corner of Third & Fairfax some 85 years ago. Today? The result is one of our city's favorite hangouts, a true gem of the tastiest proportions. To celebrate its 85th, the Original Farmers Market is jumping back to the 1980s on Sunday, Aug. 25. Look for several hours of Casio-cool tunes, arts and crafts, and people wearing their neon best. The fun all gets very, very bright in the afternoon, so swing by and get your Safety Dance on, for free.

