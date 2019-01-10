Weekend: Find dineL.A. Deals at 400+ Restaurants

The Kreation Kafe is participating in dineL.A. from Jan. 11 through 25, 2019. Heading to the Brentwood eatery? Find selections like "guilt-free" tapas and vegan cheesecake on the prix fixe lunch and dinner menus.

dineL.A. Opens: Counting to 400? It's going to take you awhile. Eating at the 400+ Southern California restaurants participating in the wintertime dineL.A. Restaurant Week, which sautés from Jan. 11 to the 25th? You can, of course, feast at a fraction of the participating places, which will put the focus on prix fixe lunch and dinners that offer both 2+ courses and, you bet, deals, too (lunch at some spots begins at $15). In the spectacular swing during this huge dining-oriented event? Castaway, Terra at Eataly LA, Hinoki & the Bird, and so. Many. More. Spots. (We hope that emphasis underlines the massiveness; see more now.)

Woolsey Fire Fundraiser Concert: Beautiful and rootsy music will sound at King Gillette Ranch on Saturday, Jan. 12, all to help raise much-need money, money that will benefit the rebuilding of the Western Town at Paramount Ranch, as well as cameras that track wildlife and park restoration, too. On the stage? The Wardens, a Banff-based group that'll be playing "music from the mountains." It's an all-ages show and the suggested donation is $25.

Mobile Museum Fair: What's free, and offers oodles of places to grow your thoughts/spirit/mind, and shall take place at Central Library downtown on Sunday, Jan. 13? It's this glorious gathering of several "libraries on wheels," or, if you prefer, institutions that offer art, joy, scientific study, and fun. The Library Foundation is at the helm, and the California Sneaker Museum, Sky Dome Planetarium, and several other SoCal favorites will show. Times/details yep/yep.

Smorgasburg LA Returns: The popular every-Sunday food market at ROW DTLA took some time for the holidays, but now it is back and brimming with bites and morsels and funky sips and outdoorsy sunshine. A few new vendors are joining the permanent roster, with Moo's Craft BBQ, Tacos 1986, and Broad Street Oyster Co. on the list. As always, it's free to enter, but, if you want to snack, snack, and snack some more, show with funds. And the date to do just that? Sunday, Jan. 13, beginning at 10 in the morning.

Cool Camellia Celebration: Longing for springtime, and the floral pleasures of summer, can be a real thing in January. But the fact that camellias bloom so beautifully in our region during the heart of wintertime is a comforting one, as is the notion that a local garden pauses to pay tribute to the petal-pretty icon. Descanso Gardens will do just that on Saturday, Jan. 12 and Sunday, Jan. 13, with camellia walks, camellia crafts, and live music, too. How to join? Simply pay your get-in fee at the La Cañada Flintridge oak-dappled destination.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations