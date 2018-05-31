Weekend: Free LA Bread Fest Butters Up DTLA

Los Angeles Bread Festival: That chewy, crusty, appetite-delighting staff of life isn't just what we spread our jam on, no sirree. It's the basis for thousands of meals, a staple of stable supping that's both sweet and savory, and a carb-colossal line-up of pan-perfecting bread pros'll engage in chef demos, talks, and more at the Grand Central Market to-do. June 2 and 3 are the dates, there will be free workshops, there will be artisanal breads to buy, and the amazing "Feel the Churn Butter Aerobics" are back (yep, it's about butter making). It's the fourth go-around for Bread Fest, and when organizers say the event is "wildly popular," you know they're not just laying on the jam.

Jim Henson: Imagination Unlimited Exhibition: Hold onto your heart and dig deep into your thorough knowledge of all things Muppet, for you're not going to get "Movin' Right Along" out of your head for days (nor should you). This major traveling retrospective about the life and effervescent outlook of the puppeteering pioneer opens at the Skirball Cultural Center on Friday, June 1 for a joy-bringing three-month run. Muppets, including an original Kermit, scripts, interactive elements, and "Labyrinth" costumes await, wocka wocka.

Alfresco Theaters' Seasonal Debuts: Like flowers opening to the sun, venues that are out in the open, under the sky, are throwing their doors wide with the arrival of June. Look to the Ford Theatres, which say hello again to fans and newcomers on June 1 with events devoted samba, drama, taiko drumming, Japanese folk dance, and so many other wonderful cultural treats. And "Coriolanus" launches the summer season at the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum in Topanga Canyon, which is also the place to see "A Midsummer's Night Dream" and several other productions this summer. Opening night at the Will Geer: June 2.

Lummis Day Festival: Loving upon the history, arts, characters, panache, and beauty of Northeast Los Angeles? It's so easy, both for residents and those Southern Californians who dig visiting the arroyo-adjacent area. And a great time to pay a visit is during this three-day festival, which will celebrate song, movement, and so many life pleasures, all from June 1 through 3. El Festival de Noreste Los Angeles will pop up at a few places, like the Lummis Home and Sycamore Grove Park, so just eye the schedule before you go.

Tustin Street Fair and Chili Cook-off: If ever an event proved that chili enjoyment isn't just a cool-weather pursuit it is this one, which has been a community favorite for well over three decades. And Sunday, June 3 will prove on the warmer side, a perfect day for tasting chili from teams and chefs who know their deft way around a spice rack and ladle. The street fair is lively and look-around-able, too, so carve some time, after chili-ing up, to see the booths and savor a few hours around the downtown area. Tustin, you're terrif — happy Chili Cook-off!

LA River Ride: Have we had a few truly toasty days in 2018? We have, because there's no way SoCal can reach June without some surprise roasters. But Sunday, June 3 will be one of the first sun-fun days of the (unofficial) summer season, making for a pretty ideal day of river-close cycling. As is tradition with this spoke-spinner, there are different route lengths, so research all before pedaling for our lovely waterway. "(O)ver 2,000... riders" join this major spin, which benefits the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition.

