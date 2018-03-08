Weekend: Free Redondo Beach Festival of the Kite

Festival of the Kite: What makes a more stunning backdrop to a beautiful, darting, brightly hued kite? A perfectly blue sky, the sort of sky that writers might describe as "cobalt" or "azure," or a moody dome full of puffy clouds? You're more likely to see the latter on Sunday, March 11, but the rain may leave early, giving kite mavens a chance to gather at Redondo Beach Pier for this long-running, as in 44 years, festival. It's free to join or watch, and there's other stuff going down, too, like a car show and chalk festival. Breezy beauty, heralding the start of Daylight Saving Time.

Smorgasburg LA Pop-up: You know you can count on seeing this huge food-stall-tastic extravaganza every Sunday at ROW DTLA. But when your eyes also see it, at Santa Monica Pier, on Saturday, March 10, well, believe them, for that really is the downtown event calling upon the westiest part of town. It's free to enter, dozens upon dozens of delectable vendors will be on the pier, and the rain or shine bit? Yeah, that stands, to don your slicker and get to supping, in Santa Monica, Smorgasburg LA-style.

"Bingo Hall" Opens: You love The Autry Museum? Dig into great, funny, and inclusive Theatre at the Autry!, too, as Native Voices presents "Bingo Hall." Playwright Dillon Chitto's story follows Edward Anaya, who calls the bingo games at the pueblo twice a month. But college is calling Edward, which makes him ponder what's next, what the future shall bring, and who he'll be "if he leaves home and bingo behind." The comedic play, which is billed as if "... Ferris Bueller if he lived in a pueblo," opens on Friday, March 9 and runs through Sunday, March 25.

Celebrate Nowruz: Where to join the "largest Nowruz celebration in the nation"? Why right here in Southern California, of course, at UCLA on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 5 o'clock. The traditional Iranian New Year festivities will include a Spring Walk parade, dancing, to-dos for kids, music shows, and "a rare performance by Iranian living legend Sima Bina." The outdoor happenings are free, while the music in Royce Hall is ticketed. Say hello to spring, welcome the brighter days with a full embrace, and join the Farhang Foundation for this major celebration.

ArtNight Pasadena: The free admission, join-for-nothing events keep rolling, with this beyond-beloved, twice-a-year happening in the Crown City. It's on Friday night, do note, which is very much a part of the weekend, and it lasts a good four hours, so you can soak up so many artsy visuals and musicale delights, all for free, free, free. There's a free shuttle, too, to whisk you from the Norton Simon Museum to The Armory Center for the Arts, and beyond, and food trucks will be about (so do bring cash). Enjoy, art people, from 6 to 10 o'clock on March 9.





