Weekend: Griffith Observatory's Lunar Eclipse Viewing

Total Lunar Eclipse: Any eclipse event is going to have multiple times listed, as in the time you'll want to show up, the time that the umbral eclipse kicks off, and the moment of maximum eclipse. No bigs, you can handle what's coming on Sunday, Jan. 20, if you plan to head up to Griffith Observatory's viewing. The event starts at 7:30 p.m., and bids farewell at 11, and during that time? Oh goodness, prepare yourself for the Super Wolf Blood Moon, which will not be seen again for over 18 years (2036, if you're counting at home). The moon, of course, is on its own schedule, but you might think about arriving early, to savor the sunset.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: While many events honoring the civil rights leader will take place on Monday, Jan. 21, you can expect the Long Beach Peace & Unity Parade and Celebration to happen on the Saturday before, as it traditionally does (Jan. 19 is the date). The Kingdom Day Parade brings its 2019 theme of "Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds, Healthy Democracy" to the parade goers along a lengthy stretch of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard on Jan. 21, while the California African American Museum will offer a day of activities, also on Jan. 21.

Southern California Slack Key Festival and Island Marketplace: A beautiful gathering paying tribute to the traditional music of Hawaii? And hula, too, and crafts, and foodstuffs, and so much more? It's a must-do, each winter, for those who love songs that gorgeously evoke a Maui morning or a day spent hiking alongside an ancient volcano. Be at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Jan. 20 for an afternoon filled with festive music, dance, and Hawaiian spirit. The concert is ticketed while the Island Marketplace is free to enter.

Hello Kitty Truck: Wherever it roams, you can bet fans, some rocking a big bow or bright-hued clothing, will queue up for a host of snacky delectables or hard-to-find Sanrio items. And that will absolutely be the cute case when the popular truck rolls into Del Amo Fashion Center on Saturday, Jan. 19 for ten terrific hours, beginning at 10 in the morning. Look for "a new batch of exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles," with the Giant Hello Kitty Chef Cookie leading the sweet line-up.

Farewell, Seasonal Ice Rinks: It only seems like a moment ago that the Bai Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square and ICE in Santa Monica debuted. Oodles of axels, or at least light-hearted spins around the ice, followed since their November 2018 opening days, but now the holidaytime run is done for both of these pop-up attractions. Best get downtown, or to 5th and Arizona in Santa Monica, if you'd like to slip on the blades once last time, before these chilly charmers pack it up for another season. The final day for both is Monday, Jan. 21.

