Weekend: Happy Father's Day

Happy Father's Day: Where do you go to celebrate your pops? Two SoCal biggies, both free, will welcome holiday revelers over the weekend, with the Pasadena Chalk Festival filling up both days, June 16 and 17, and the Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance vrooming on June 17 (silver cars is the theme). CAAM is the place to make button badges with Dad, Hangar 24 Craft Brewing in Redlands is offering rides on vintage aircrafts, Boomtown Brewery has a family festival, and Angel City has a Father's Day Festival afoot. Fuego, Otium, and Descanso Gardens also have fatherly fun in the forecast, too.

DTLA Donut Fest: If you've been to Union Station, you may have been running to make a train, but definitely donut run on Saturday, June 16. We mean *do nut* run, of course, because you'll want to hang out in the landmark's South Patio and savor The Whole Donut Marketplace, donut demos, a donut silk screen station, and all sorts of tasty doings. Admission is free but you'll want to show with money should you want to buy some doughy deliciousness (and you will).

World Cup Begins: Where will you root for your team, cheer on the most down-to-the-last-second matches, and feel the month-long excitement of FIFA World Cup Russia 2018? There are plenty of places around Southern California ready to tune in, including The Paley Center for Media, which will put matches on the big screen for free, and the Hammer Museum, the place to see the final few showdowns. Some locations are doing it up, food- and beverage-wise, so pick the spot that matches your schedule, interests, and enthusiasm, now.

Because You Watched: Ready to step into "Stranger Things" or "The Crown" or "Ozark" or at least to pose before colorful backdrops and in settings that pay tribute to some of your favorite Netflix series? This three-day pop-up, which lands at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood, is all about connecting fans with some of the hottest shows on Netflix, at least in the sense of snapshot-ready displays. The dates for Because You Watched? Everything gets "Stranger" from June 15 through 17.

LA Beer Week opens: The first thing to know about this foam-tacular is that while it has "week" in its name, it is actually longer than a week, clocking in at nine days. And during those nine days so many happenings come to a sudsy head, with the kick-off festival landing on June 16, a host of Father's Day brunches, various tap takeovers at a line-up of taverns, release parties, collaborations, band battles, pairing to-dos, chances to brew alongside brewers, and trivia dinners. The roster is as full as a very full keg, so read all before plotting your June 16-24 schedule.

