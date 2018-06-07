Weekend: Happy Pride Festival, LA

LA Pride Festival & Parade: The happy hashtag for the huge and history-filled celebration, one of the world's biggest prides, is #JUSTBE, and the line-up of performers impresses: Kehlani, Tove Lo, and a host of big names'll keep the spirits high at the West Hollywood hub over the June 9 and 10 festival. The famous LA Pride Parade? Find your spot along Santa Monica Boulevard on June 10, wave at Grand Marshal Michaela Ivri Mendelsohn, founder of TransCanWork, and enjoy a beautiful day of community, love, friendship, and LGBTQ pride.

Free Centennial Celebration: You adore Pasadena, you're a lover of the Crown City, and you're way into the theater scene. Also? You like free, anything free, because everyone does, to be honest. Best stop by the Pasadena Playhouse district on Saturday, June 9, where a pay-nothing block party will pay tribute to the venue's first century. There shall be cake, and concerts, and art-lovely activities, and tours of the Pasadena Playhouse, and food trucks, and plenty of sunshiny stuff to savor. Everything revs at noon o'clock.

Happy 10th, LA Live: The entertainment-sports-eats-Grammy-big destination downtown is wrapping up its first decade, and, as you might guess for a place associated with party-throwing, there's a party. It's on Friday, June 8, it's a special Dark Nights event from Absolut, there shall be food and drink deals as well as "music, art, live performances, and more!" Have you lived it up at LA Live over the last tenth of a century? Stop by and mark its big birthday.

Dapper Day at LACMA: It's true that the words "Dapper Day" may inspire you to think of the Happiest Place on Earth, for that's the celebrated spot where the twice-a-year dress-up event has taken place since 2011 (as well as at the Disney parks in Orlando and Paris). But now the stylish event is also swanning at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on June 9. This is year two for the tony togs to-do, it is free (of course, if you want to see the museum, you'll need to buy a ticket), and simply visiting the museum grounds to show off your outfit is a-okay.

The Bright Side: Ready for a yellow-bright pop-up with a bar element? One that is interactive and open to snapshot takers and Instagram-focused poses? Head for the Hudson Loft in DTLA from June 7 through 9 (from 5 to 9 in the evening) for the new installation from Mike's Hard Lemonade. Caraoke, as in karaoke in a car, a forest made of cotton candy, a ball pit, and, yes, Mike's Hard Lemonade, will be part of the for-the-grown-ups event.

