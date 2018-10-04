Weekend: 'Horror Made Here' Haunts Warner Bros.

Horror Made Here opens: A lot of places in this world have things in common with other places, but actually going to a movie-macabre party where movies are filmed? That's pretty singularly Southern California, or nearly. Warner Bros. Studio, one of the historic icons of the movie-making set, is celebrating the spookiest holiday by turning a good chunk of its famous backlot over to baddies like The Joker, a walk-through "It" experience, a woodsy "Friday the 13th" encounter, a shop, theme drinks, and more. It's all happening over several scary select nights, right through to Oct. 28.

Culver Pumpkin Cuteness: Pumpkin lots are starting to spring up all over the region, but Culver City is home to two sweet, stem-laden scenes that are sure to draw plenty of stars, pumpkin people, and the occasional paparazzo. Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch, known for its celebrity clientele and nifty activities, opens for the 2018 season on Friday, Oct. 5, while the PLATFORM Pumpkin Patch is welcoming Mila & Emma, the adorable Instagram stars, over several select dates. Check the PLATFORM page to see when these sisters and their family will be there.

Muertos Artwalk on Olvera Street: We're still a few weeks out from the time of calaca-cool celebrations, but this annual happening is sure to jump-start your muerto-oriented merriment. Enjoy skull-tastic, fall-beautiful works from over 40 artists around the historic stretch, and savor a line-up of performers who will lend fantastical flavor to the day. Make that a free day; there's no admission required at the Oct. 6 event, so soak up the Olvera atmosphere and the coming of the calaveras.

COAST Open Streets Festivals: Well, good golly, but the autumnal weather has truly arrived, making a day spent on your cycle, with the fam, a truly capital idea. What if you could spin down a main street, or, even a Main Street, with no cars ahead of you or behind? You'd be at this yearly to-do, a free event that sees a large swath of Santa Monica's beach-adjacent thoroughfares closed to traffic. Stroll if you don't want to cycle, and be sure to check out the art, and general scene, of this fabulously free happening on Sunday, Oct. 7.

Final Strawberry Doughnuts: Now, hold up. We're not saying that these famous pastries, the gooey goodies that have become synonymous with Glendora's The Donut Man, are going away forever. Nope. But we are saying that the strawberry doughnut season is winding down, and quickly, which means if this $4.50 treat is a favorite of yours, get to the shop by Oct. 7. Or earlier, even, because once the strawberry doughnuts are gone, that's it, at least for a few months. When will they be back? They returned in February, earlier this year, so ponder that.

