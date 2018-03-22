Weekend: 'King Tut' World-Premiere Exhibit Opens

"KING TUT: Treasures of the Golden Pharoah" opens: It is difficult to simply "see" or "look at" extraordinary items that hailed from centuries and centuries and centuries ago, from the tomb of King Tut; rather, you'll likely want to behold them, with great focus and attention. Over 150 treasures will be on display at the California Science Center, starting on Saturday, March 24, "the largest assembly of treasures from King Tut's tomb ever on display outside of Egypt." Another interesting fact? Forty percent of the antiquities "...are making their first journey abroad." It's a truly mammoth show, in size and stature, and it will have a lovely long run, too, in LA: It's on through Jan. 6, 2019.

WonderCon: Calling this three-day pop culture convention "the little sibling of Comic-Con" isn't quite on the money, but you might think of it as the springtime bud to Comic-Con's full summer flower. It's a huge gathering, helmed by the Comic-Con International people, and it takes place at the Anaheim Convention Center, where it has been for several years now, following a move from San Francisco. Cosplay costumes? Oh yeah, you'll see them at the March 23-25 spectacular, along with panels, artists, and so many places to purch the merch.

Earth Hour: You're out somewhere, on Saturday night, March 24, around 8:30 p.m., and suddenly the restaurant manager or the hotel clerk announces that the lights will be dimmed, or totally turned off, for the next 60 minutes. What's up? What's up is Earth Hour, the once-a-year lights-out event that happens at points around the globe. A number of local businesses, from hotels to attractions, observe it, as a reminder of sensible energy use, conservation, and "... to shed light on topic's impacting our planet's well-being." One local spot going dark? The Pacific Wheel at Santa Monica Pier.

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles: So you've been longing to travel back a few decades, back to the 1990s, when you rocked your favorite platform sandals and acid-washed jeans (rolled up, yeah), but you haven't found a time machine. That time machine awaits, at The Alex Theatre in Glendale, for the GMCLA is going to revisit, in song and performance, some of the best-known hits of the era. Will you hear Alanis? Nirvana? The name of the show is "Come As You Are," and you can bet you'll see some '90s style, on March 24 and 25.

Bach in the Subways: Musicians everywhere, or at least in lots of different everywheres, will gather in subways to celebrate J.S. Bach's 333rd birthday over the coming days. Where to soak up this free goodness in Los Angeles? Why Union Station of course, where a 10-hour music marathon will take place around the landmark on Saturday, March 24. Over 240 artists shall create beautiful sounds, from 9 a.m to 7 p.m., so stop by, even if you don't have a train to catch. You do, probably, have some inspiration to catch, and loads of free music can often deliver just that.

Pictured: A jewel/like shrine made of wood covered with gold foil inside and gold leaf outside. It sits on a silver plated sledge, inside is a foil/lined back pillar engraved with prayers wishing Tutankhamun a long life and an ebony base carved with two small footprints. The shrine is decorated on all sides with names titles and images of Tutankhamun and his queen Ankhsenamun engraved in repoussè.

