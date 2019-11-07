Weekend: LA Coffee Fest Is Brewing Downtown

The Los Angeles Coffee Festival: Your morning cup may be so deeply woven into the fabric of your existence that you hardly pay it a thought. Or, on the other hand, you may wake up singing bean-based praises, each and every day, and figuring out new ways to savor your favorite sip in fresh and whimsical ways. This imaginative festival is here to help, or rather will be at Magic Box @ The Reef. Coffee-brewing powerhouses'll be leading demos, providing tastes, and talking about what's on the caffeine-strong horizon. Look for Latte Art Live, the Coffee Cocktail Bar, and other popular must-stops at the Nov. 8-10 coffee con.

Holiday Fun at Disneyland Resort: The Happiest Place on Earth is about to transform into the Fa-La-La-iest Place in the Universe, thanks to the return of several seasonal favorites like "Believe... In Holiday Magic" fireworks, the "Christmas Fantasy" parade, and that 60-foot-tree that adds extra merriness to Main Street, U.S.A. There's a new dance party to join, and several delightful doings at Disney California Adventure, including some Christmas-fun haps at Cars Land and the feast-ready Festival of Holidays. Themed treats will be plentiful, including, yes, the all-important churros. Opens Nov. 8.

Moonlight Forest debuts: It was only last week when pumpkin-cute inflatables were dominating the lawns of Los Angeles. Now, giant, lit-from-within sculptures celebrating nature and other ethereal topics will go on display at the LA Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. The "Magical Lantern Art Festival" has featured a host of over-sized superstars from the sea and forest, including colorful turtles, sharks, pandas, and spreads of shimmery flowers. What beautiful wonders will you behold at this year's after-sundown spectacular? Buy your ticket for the festive run, which stretches from Nov. 9, 2019 through Jan. 12, 2020.

Dessert Goals: The sweetest celebration is making its anticipated return, but, oh good golly, the goodies will pop up over two weekends this time. That's right: If you can't make it to the Evolve Project in Echo Park on Nov. 9-10, you'll have another chance on Nov. 16 and 17. The theme is "Tiki Tie Dye," and a host of pastry-yummy, scoops-tasty purveyors will be there to send straight to sugary bliss. Afters Ice Cream, Jessie's Nutty Cups, and Drunken Cake Pops will all be in the house. As for the kinds of confections to expect? The gamut shall be run, for caramel apples, gummy bears, and all manner of cakey bites'll make a mouth-watering showing. Tickets? Here.

Free, Free, Free: Looking to be slightly less spendy in the face of the holidays? There's a free Nov. 9 lighting at Citadel Outlets, with live performances, too (being lit: "The World's Largest Live-Cut Christmas Tree"). At the Original Farmers Market, look for a Nov. 9 Grocery Open House full of demos and tip-sharing sessions (all to prep you for the holiday cooking season). And on Nov. 10 at Griffith Park? Check out this cute Harvest Festival, which has free activities for kids, plus a screening of "Coco," too.

