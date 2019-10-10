Weekend: LA Comic Con Swings into DTLA

Los Angeles Comic Con: So you spend your days swinging from skyscraper to skyscraper, or flying around the planet's upper atmosphere, or plotting to do good on behalf of billions. All so important, and we do thank you, superheroes of Southern California, but if you can find someone to cover your superheroic shift for a few hours, you'll want to zoom for DTLA, where this mega pop culture gathering'll alight from Oct. 11-13, 2019. A Dark Crystal Cosplay Competition, a costume competition for kids, and oodles of vendors make this a meet-up for the comic book page, er, ages.

Fall Festival at the Original Farmers Market: You're happiest when at a classic harvest party? Then you must know all about what happens at Third & Fairfax each autumn. That's where one of the region's most historic fall fun times bleats (like a goat) and oinks (like a pig) and cooks up a whole stew of pumpkin-scented sweetness (in spirit). It's all free, too, from the pop-up musical performances, where instruments like washboards reign, to the racing pigs. There's a petting zoo, too, and pumpkin crafts, and other vintage charms. Be there on Oct. 12 and 13, moo.

Cinema Phantasmagoria: Street Food Cinema is famous for balmy summer nights spent in some of LA's prettiest parks, the kind of evenings made for enjoying fun films on the big screen. But for October? A spooky theater, complete with "sinister ushers" and a "demonic barber" will banish the sunbeams and summon seasonal scares. The beautiful and perfect setting? DTLA's elegantly eerie Million Dollar Theatre. Several chilling sights'll be seen off the screen, but on the screen fans can expect a trove of classics over select October nights, starting with "Halloween" on Oct. 11. Look behind you, Laurie!

Grand Central Market Oyster Festival: Tell anyone with a knowledge of the ocean that you're interested in learning more about oysters, in shucking some oysters, and, of course, in slurping some oysters, well, they'll likely tell you to head west, in the general direction of the Pacific. But a two-day party is cracking wide in the heart of DTLA, on the east-ish side of our city, where oyster pros'll gather to serve up shells packed with briny flavor to seafood fans. A live band called The Shucksters'll be rocking out, and a whole host of out-of-state oysterhouses will be saying hello to SoCal fans at the Oct. 12-13 event.

Kidspace Spooktacular: A Monster Mash is set to make merry at this Pasadena family museum on Oct. 12 and 13. A few things to know? Your tots for sure can wear a costume, but note that tickets are timed for the party at the museum's Arroyo Adventure. Will your youngsters "... encounter fun and frightful characters" as they seek out sweets? Oh hooray, that's happening. There are also activities, like the chance to make "ectoplasm" (yep, think slime), and other cool to-dos. Note that these are eveningtime bashes, on both days, and you'll want to get your tickets faster than a monster can howl at the moon.

