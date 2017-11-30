Weekend: Los Angeles Auto Show

Agog over avant garde automobiles? Swoon over some of the newest and raddest machines that'll soon be headed out onto our roads, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Auto Show: If you just want to sigh and stroll, that's cool, but many visitors to the Los Angeles Convention Center during the mega extravaganza's Dec. 1 through 10 run will be dreaming of their next or someday-soon car purchase. That means test drives on several starring vehicles are a real thing, as are chances to dig deeper into what a from-the-future car can do via a host of high-tech experiences. The splashy reveals make the headlines, but you can bet that auto enthusiasts'll find much to admire among the 1000 cars found around the show, whether the dream machines debuted under main spotlight or not.

Grinchmas Is Here: While many observers of the holiday season pause to honor the more solemn moments, there are the humorous and high-spirited figures that lend guffaws, chortles, and, yes, moments of pathos during this sometimes stressy time of year. Chief among those figures just may be The Grinch, that sweet-hearted sourpuss, a Dr. Seuss-created character who knows how to find the satire, and the ultimate saving grace, in many seasonal moments. Universal Studios Hollywood will again welcome this singular fellow, his pup Max, and a coterie of Whos for songs, stories, and photo opps. Opening date? It's Saturday, Dec. 2.

Santa Cares: Planning to call upon the Citadel Outlets for a bit of early shopping over the next few Sundays? The shopping destination will be "...welcoming families with special needs children to a photo environment supportive of their sensory, physical, and developmental needs." A reservation system helps families who don't want to wait in a stand-by line, so if you hope to visit with Santa on Dec. 3, 10, or 17, do look into booking your appointment before heading to the 5-close shopping center. Yummy snacks and sweet kid-cool activities are also part of the joyful morningtime fun.

Holiday Marketplace: Jumpstarting that festive feeling at the beginning of December? It might be as easy as finding the right dish to cook or goodie to nosh upon. Grand Central Market will again host "A Pop Up Village of Invited Artisans," all to stir up some sparkly, shop-ready, browse-ready, spirit-buoying delight. The dates are Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3, and buyers can pick up tamales from Chiles Seco, local finds from the Los Angeles Country Store, and pastries from Sweet Oak Bakery. Workshops and entertainment are also on the blithe-big schedule.

Pet Pictures with Santa: You can tell your furry ones on Christmas Eve that Santa Claus is on the way, and they'll believe you, but if they've never met Mr. Kringle, your pups may wonder just want this Santa Claus is all about. They can find out, on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA. It's Pet Pictures with Santa Day, and for ten bucks (that's the suggested donation), your cuddlebug can pose for a mantelpiece-worthy image with the famous elf himself. Loaner props and costumes? They're there. Leaving with your picture? It'll be printed by staffers before you depart.

