Weekend: Midsummer Scream Lurks in LBC

Midsummer Scream: Do you think about eerie stuff in April? Are you plotting your macabre yard display in May? And when August draws near, are you nearly beside yourself with Halloween-y anticipation? This huge convention gets you, in all of the eeky ways. So be at the Long Beach Convention Center on Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 29 for sneak peeks at some of the big Halloween spectaculars, the ghoul-packed Hall of Shadows, and all of those wicked and whimsical vendors.

"SLEEP": Ready to experience an eight-hour, soundscape-rich lullaby from composer Max Richter? As you drift in and out of slumber while stretched out on a cot in Grand Park? Call this one of the most unusual and ethereal events to get us dreaming in some time. "Comfortable clothing recommended," is the suggestion, so don't fancy-up as though you're going to the theater. Wear your favorite tee and easy pants and go Grand Park for this one-of-a-kind sleep, er, "SLEEP," on July 27 and 28.

California Watermelon Festival: Ever sat down with a good-sized watermelon and considered how it might fit on a hand or a foot? And, if you put this seed-tastic specimen on your feet, have you pondered how you might, in a way, ski? That is a question that has been raised, and answered, by this decades-old festival, which returns to Hansen Dam on July 28 and 29 with all-you-can-eat watermelon, loads of entertainment, and, yes, wait for it, or don't, watermelon skiing. Ticket information? Right here.

Long Beach Crawfish Festival: Temperatures have been on the spicy side, which means that our classic summer vittles should show a little kick, too. And few things are kickier than a bucket o' season-yum crawfish, and all of the sides, and bread pudding, too. Add in some Zydeco, for further kick, and you have a rockin' weekend at Rainbow Harbor Park. The Fat Friday fun kicks it all off on July 27, and things really get swinging on July 28 and 29. Let the good times roll!

The San Fernando Brewery Tour: Know the suds of the SFV? Or don't know them as well as you'd like to, but you want someone else to do the driving? There are ways, dear seekers of quality craft beers, including this cool and in-depth look-around from My Valley Pass. Cassie Angel, The Valley Vixen, will be at the lead, and the five-hour tour will call upon "the most popular tasting rooms" around the awesome area we know and love as the Valley. Get up on your local brewmasters on Saturday, July 28.

