Weekend: Museums Free-for-All Day

Museums Free-for-All Day: Of course, and absolutely, and 100%, you'll pay for entry to a place laden with cultural artifacts or science-cool fossils or paintings from centuries ago. No one is disputing that that is where you stand on supporting our mind-growing local treasures, nosirree. But on one Sunday a year, in January, when dozens of Southern California institutions waive admission for the day? Well, you'll gladly embrace the free, too, with joy and gratitude. And one of the freest museum days around arrives on Sunday, Jan. 28, so skedaddle for LACMA, The Skirball Cultural Center, Orange County Museum of Art, Kidspace Children's Museum...

Night on Broadway: Are you still basking in the free freeness of all of those free museums? Keep it going by swinging through DTLA on Saturday, Jan. 27 for the 10th anniversary celebration of the Bringing Back Broadway Initiative. Ten blocks of the storied thoroughfare will close to cars, the B-52s will play, and "Hundreds of Acts, Artists, and Activities" will bring a convivial, community-minded, laugh/applaud/think vibe to the evening. Councilmember José Huizar is behind the beloved bash, which runs for nine lively hours. Start time: 3 o'clock. End time: midnight. Good time: Oh yeah.

Lunar New Year Fun: Many Lunar New Year festivities will flower over the coming weeks, all to welcome the Year of the Dog, but you can start your celebration now at The Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax, which is ready to revel alongside The Grove. A free afternoon-long party on Sunday, Jan. 28 will unfold around the historic market's Plaza area, and Gilmore Lane, too, near the outdoor shopping center. Lion dances, K-Pop performances, cool crafts, a dog adoption, and more looking-forward merriment of a very auspicious nature will fill the noon to 5 p.m. schedule at the sunshiny spot.

Knott's Peanuts Celebration opens: Are you always cheered by Charlie Brown? Do you count yourself as a Franklin fan or a Peppermint Patty devotee? You'll find only smiles, and no missed footballs, at the brand-new happening at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park. The weekends-only festivities open on Saturday, Jan. 27, and wrap on Sunday, Feb. 25. Photo ops, a Woodstock Music Festival, Peanuts Sketch School, Peanuts Cowboy Jamboree, and the introduction of Pigpen are all on the Schulz-sweet docket. Details? No "aaughs" required: They're all right here.

Wags and Walks Grand Opening: If you've fallen for a Fido at a pop-up adoption around Los Angeles, or a major animal event, chances are good that Wags and Walks was in the house. Now the rescue organization has its very own adoption center, on Federal Avenue, and it is throwing a party to honor the bark-able opening day. Be there on Saturday, Jan. 27 to meet pups for adoption, to see the ribbon-cutting ceremony (ASPCA and the LA Kings are taking part), and bring money for the on-site food trucks. Noon to 4 p.m. is the time to trot on by, woof woof.

