Weekend: Nights of the Jack Opens

Nights of the Jack: Are you planning on carving a single pumpkin this year? Maybe two? There's a place in Calabasas where veritable mega-patch of pumpkinry is set to glow along a half-mile trail. That pumpkin-tastic trail is located at King Gillette Ranch, the gourds'll all boast beautiful designs, nifty pictures or odes to pop culture, and there's a super-sweet "SpongeBob Squarepants" tribute for 2019. All of this is happening outdoors, under the starry sky, over select nights through Nov. 3, with food trucks, a gift shop, and stylish sips in tow. Wicked cool.

CicLAvia: Your bicycle is looking mighty sweet. You finally added that cute bell over the summer, and some handlebar streamers, too, and you've added a few autumn touches, like paper leaves lining the basket. Where can you go to show all of this off, and enjoy a day of riding on car-free streets? Turn your front wheel for DTLA, and MacArthur Park, and Mariachi Plaza, and Broadway, too, for this cycle-sensational gathering will be pedaling through "The Heart of LA" on Oct. 6. As always, it is free, free, free. Just find a way to get there, and by "there" we mean any point along the route. Metro, perhaps? Good idea.

Olvera Street Muertos Artwalk: You've got your skull make-up on, and your perfect cemetery shawl, and headdress, too, but no place to wear it just yet. That's all changing, on Oct. 5, when this free-to-enter marketplace and creative celebration returns to the historic thoroughfare. Some 30 artists will display all sorts of divine goods, many depicting calacas, calaveras, and the imagery of Day of the Dead. Looking to begin your soulful observations long before October draws to a close? Dance your way to this daytime gathering of great artists and celebratory skeletons.

LA Greek Fest: Tyropita, moussaka, gyros, baklava, ouzo? We're dreaming of an array of phyllo-tastic, feta-rich Greek eats, eats that will pop up at one of the largest happenings around. It's the kind of party that draws thousands of revelers ready to dance, to hobnob, and nosh on some of the tastiest tidbits ever. You can peruse the menu first, but whatever dishes you go with, plan on dancing, listening to live entertainment, and soaking in the community spirit of this three-day event. It's all opa-ing at Saint Sophia Cathedral from Oct. 4 through 6.

Family Fall Fun: Autumn-style outings come in so many different flavors, with some taking on a more Halloween-y character and others putting the emphasis on nature. Are you looking for pumpkins and activities and the sorts of sights related to a pretty patch? Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch is opening in Culver City, and it will have pursuits beyond pumpkin purchasing (note that entry is ticketed). And in Trabuco Canyon? It's Acorn Day, on Oct. 5, with four fours of kid-cute happenings centered around learning more about the outdoors. It all starts at 10 a.m. and it is free to join.

