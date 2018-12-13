Weekend: Olvera Street's Las Posadas Begin

Las Posadas: Most multi-night events that pop up tend to extend to two evenings, or perhaps three, but this annual tradition, which is found in cities throughout the Southwest, Mexico, and beyond, can appear for well over a week. And this one shall, as it always does, beginning its nine-night run at Olvera Street on Sunday, Dec. 16. Mary and Joseph are on the search for an inn, there are old canciones revisited, a piñata for the kids each night, as well free champuraddo, mmm.

Parade of Lights: If it is a weekend night in December before Christmas, chances are as bright as Rudolph's nose that there are boats, just offshore, wearing festive finery. Ventura is up next, on Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15, but the boats aren't the sole focus. You may see Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Village, or you could hop on a Ferris wheel, or you might want to join one of the pre-parade happenings near the action. Details and times? Make waves, in this direction, for more.

Holiday Spectacular: So you adore every show from the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles, but, come the end of the year, you're searching for traditional carols and panache-filled spins on the season? GMCLA can absolutely help you on this front, for the group's super-festive, song-strong extravaganza pays respectful homage to the holidays while also getting pretty cheeky on the cheer front. Be at The Alex in Glendale on Saturday, Dec. 15 and Sunday, Dec. 16 for the joy, the costumed cameos, and this ever-joyful gem.

Christmas Festivities at the Original Farmers Market: The iconic clock towers are don up in lovely lights and the big tree is covered in small, green ornaments that pay homage to the landmark's famous shopping baskets. It must be time for all-out merrymaking at the corner of Third & Fairfax. And while Dec. 17 through 24 brims with carolers, mariachis, snow globe crafts, and more, the yuletide doings will start on Saturday, Dec. 15 with Christmas Karaoke on the West Patio. More? You bet.

Holidays at Malibu Country Mart: The weather is looking pretty darn fine, if not exactly balmy, on Saturday, Dec. 15, which means it'll be an ideal day for spending outside, all while listening to carols, visiting with a certain Mr. Claus, and soaking up that Malibu-style sunshine. Look also for "festive arts & crafts" and more, but be not sad if you can't make it. It'll return on Saturday, Dec. 22, this time with a reindeer as the star guest. Just don't forget a toy to donate, if you go (you're going).

