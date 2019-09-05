Weekend: Pokémon-Inspired Bar Debuts

Pokémon Pop-up Bar: How solid is your knowledge of all things Pokémon? Can you name every character in the Pokéverse? Are you a trivia master in this zazzy and detailed realm? Then book your spot at this on-the-road pop-up, which will call upon Common Space Brewery over select September dates (the 7th is night one). Themed eats, made for picture-taking, and sips, too, will lend this lively fan happening plenty of gotta-share-it cred. Haven't had a Pokémon burger yet and feel like that's a box you want to check? You better.

Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort: September has plentiful sun, but just off Harbor Boulevard in Anaheim there's a place that is pumpkin-rich, ghost-ghoulish, and ready to party like it is the final day of October. As is tradition, hundreds of pumpkins will line Main Street, the Haunted Mansion will take on a "Nightmare Before Christmas" vibe, and there's a ticketed Halloween party, too (this one helmed by no less than Oogie Boogie) at Disney California Adventure. It all begins haunting on Sept. 6.

Tall Ships Festival: No one here lived in the 18th century, that we know of, but fans of seafaring cinema, the kind of movies that depict adventures from that era, know that the ships were beyond grand, with mammoth masts and brassy details and a pomp that out-pomps every modern vessel. You can enjoy time-traveling back to that time when a number of tall ships call upon Dana Point Harbor for the famous Cannon Battles and info-amazing tours, too. Oh yes, there's mermaid fun afoot, or afin, and other happenings throughout the Sept. 6-8 sea-xtravaganza.

Oktoberfest at Old World: A tunnel of super-huge proportions hasn't yet been built between Munich and Los Angeles, but we can find a connection between the cities in Huntington Beach starting on Sept. 8. That's when the big sounds of German-classic beer hall music kick off, and all of those only-in-the-autumn showdowns, like the one where you have to hold a stein full of weighty suds for several minutes (if you can). Our region is home to several hullabaloos of an Oktoberfest-y nature, but this one? Venerable, large, and so, so lively.

Original Long Beach Lobster Festival: No one would dare call you a butter hog, but let's be real... you like the stuff. Everyone does, pretty much, when flaky chunks of well-cooked crustacean are involved, and if we can keep a wee cup of dippable butter sauce nearby, we're as happy as clams. There'll be a lot of buttering up (and the rocking of bibs) at this weekend-long lark at Rainbow Lagoon, which also includes music, stuff for the lil' lobster fans to do, and other ways to nicely spend one of the final weekends of summer 2019. When is it? Snap your claws from Sept. 6-8.

