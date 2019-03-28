Weekend: Power-up, SoCal Superheroes, for WonderCon

WonderCon: Finding your power? That is a process that can take many paths, but if you've got your cape, your cosplay spirit, and your sense of pop-culture-y adventure ready to go, best zoom for Anaheim over the final weekend of March. That's the where and when for WonderCon, the giant movies-comics-everything expo, an out-sized event known for drawing artists, actors, merch-purveying vendors, and so many fans in so many marvelous costumes. The dates? March 29 through 31, but note that some special haps, like the Masquerade, are tied to specific times during the weekend.

Knott's Boysenberry Festival opens: How many boysenberry jerk chicken wings and boysenberry waffles and servings of boysenberry elote and slices of boysenberry pie can you eat during a single visit to Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park? Boysenbuffs are about to find out during the ultra-popular, super-purply party that's flavoring-up the historic theme park from March 29 through April 29. Park admission is required, and, of course, money to buy the boysen-beautiful bites and beverages you desire. And boysenbuffs? Oh yeah, they understandably want them all.

BubbleFest XXIII opens: Spring break can possess that lighter-than-air aura, thanks to all of the sunshine and sweet vibes. Add some science to that mix, and a way-cool educational museum in Santa Ana, and you have a long-running springtime event that includes lots of chances to create hands-on bubbles. Discovery Cube OC's annual soapy spectacular floats from March 29 through April 21, and bubbily boasts Mega Bubble Courtyard, a Bubblefest Zone, and a few special events, like Bubblefest Family Night. Need tickets? Float by the Bubblefest site for more iridescent awesomenss.

Urban Ocean Festival: Sometimes, when we ponder the vast wavy blue, our mind reaches out a great distance, to ocean areas that are far, far off-shore. But what of the water that is right here, next to our busy on-land lives? The Aquarium of the Pacific pauses each year to ponder just that and look at the issues surrounding wildlife, pollution, and more. A recycled fashion show is just one highlight of an information-filled, activity-packed weekend at the Long Beach destination. March 30 and 31

Spring Easter Festival opens: When we say we want to see baby animals, because it is now springtime, and in springtime one communes with the most coo-able critters around, we definitely aren't "kid"ding. And there are cute kids to see, and big goats, too, and all sorts of sweet sights at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark. The egg-tastic fest hops from March 30 to April 22, and features a giant Easter basket brimming with eggs, plenty of fam-fun activities, and, yes, lots of beasties to squeal over. Weekends cost a bit more to enter than weekdays, and weekdays see lighter attendance, fyi.

